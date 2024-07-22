What Is A Springform Pan And Do You Really Need One For Cheesecake?

From a mixer to measuring cups, every serious home baker should be equipped with certain essential baking tools – some of which are fairly niche. While chocolate chip cookies and banana bread only require standard sheet pans and loaf pans, some baked goods — say, cheesecake — come with a more complicated supply shopping list. Notably, most cheesecake recipes recommend preparing the not-quite-pie-or-cake in a special container: a springform pan. As helpful as it is, if you don't already own one, don't worry; you don't need to buy a special pan just for the creamy dessert.

A springform pan is virtually identical to a round cake pan with one main exception: It springs apart into two pieces. Springform pans feature a flat, removable base that fits snugly with a ring. Ideal for delicate desserts that can't bear being handled much, the separate parts latch together to create a sturdy, watertight container for baking, then effortlessly disassemble without disturbing the fragile bake, keeping it pristine for serving — minus the struggle of trying to pry it from the pan.

This special two-piece pan is associated with cheesecakes because of how difficult it can be to remove them after baking without damaging their smooth sides. Unlike some sweets that are turned upside down to cool and release from the pan, the dense, creamy dessert is likely to splatter on the floor when flipped. Fortunately, it's possible to bake a cheesecake in almost any pan (and easily remove it) with the help of parchment paper.

