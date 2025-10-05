The Absolute Worst Place To Try To Grow Your Cucumbers In Your Garden

Whether you're a rookie gardener or a green-thumbed hobbyist with the finesse of an expert, cucumbers are one of the easiest vegetables to grow. As long as their plants have enough space and sunlight to flourish, they can grow fast without much effort on your part. Plus, there's even a way to grow cucumbers faster to speed up your harvest by pruning the plant in the right places. But that doesn't mean planting one is entirely foolproof — there's an absolute worst place to grow cucumbers in your garden.

Chowhound spoke with Philip Longo, Owner and Creator at Earth, Nails & Tails (@earthnailsandtails on YouTube) to alleviate any cucumber-growing woes you might have. Here's a tip to avoid the worst spot for your cucumbers in the garden according to the expert: "Overly soggy soil will kill your cucumbers. They like consistently moist soil — not overly wet," he told us exclusively. "Overly wet soil will also promote disease. Grow them in full sun to help keep them dry and growing strong!"

Paying attention to the soil is ground zero of any gardening project, and taking into account its state is just as important as watering, exposing the plant to sunlight, and maintaining its upkeep. That's why Longo adds that for cucumbers to thrive, they need "fertile soil enriched with compost from the previous year and at least one dose of a fertilizer like 5-4-3, ideally organic with micro nutrients."