The Absolute Worst Place To Try To Grow Your Cucumbers In Your Garden
Whether you're a rookie gardener or a green-thumbed hobbyist with the finesse of an expert, cucumbers are one of the easiest vegetables to grow. As long as their plants have enough space and sunlight to flourish, they can grow fast without much effort on your part. Plus, there's even a way to grow cucumbers faster to speed up your harvest by pruning the plant in the right places. But that doesn't mean planting one is entirely foolproof — there's an absolute worst place to grow cucumbers in your garden.
Chowhound spoke with Philip Longo, Owner and Creator at Earth, Nails & Tails (@earthnailsandtails on YouTube) to alleviate any cucumber-growing woes you might have. Here's a tip to avoid the worst spot for your cucumbers in the garden according to the expert: "Overly soggy soil will kill your cucumbers. They like consistently moist soil — not overly wet," he told us exclusively. "Overly wet soil will also promote disease. Grow them in full sun to help keep them dry and growing strong!"
Paying attention to the soil is ground zero of any gardening project, and taking into account its state is just as important as watering, exposing the plant to sunlight, and maintaining its upkeep. That's why Longo adds that for cucumbers to thrive, they need "fertile soil enriched with compost from the previous year and at least one dose of a fertilizer like 5-4-3, ideally organic with micro nutrients."
How to know it's harvest time and how to do it properly
Picking the best spot in your garden for the cucumbers aside, the most important part is to wait between 50 and 70 days for the plant to bear fruit, especially if you're aiming for an Armenian type. But keep in mind that if the cucumber has already grown, it can over-ripen really fast — so check your garden often. Another way to tell if it's ready for picking is its size, but it all depends on the variety of cucumber. Gherkins, which are usually used in pickling, are harvested when they are 1 ½ to 2 inches long. A great rule of thumb is, well, if they're as big as your thumb, they're ready for harvest. Meanwhile, Kirby — the cucumbers that make the crunchiest pickles — should be ready at around 3 to 6 inches; English cucumbers at 12 to 24 inches; American slicing at 8 to 10 inches.
A sharp tool would be best when plucking off the cucumbers. Sure, you might want to go with what appears to be the more convenient route of just using your hands, but there's no need to get them dirty. Using sharp shears is much better for the plant's health, after all, because they make clean cuts and don't damage the tissues of the plant. Make sure to keep at least an inch of stalk on the cucumber, allowing it to be fresh for longer, which is important if you're not consuming it immediately.