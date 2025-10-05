The Lesser-Known Pizza Chain Known For Its Indian Fusion Pies
Have you ever had a craving for two cuisines at once? If so, you've probably thought about placing two to-go orders at different restaurants. We've got some good news: The next time you happen to find yourself craving Italian and Indian food at the same time, you won't have to pick and choose. There's a restaurant chain you may not have heard of that expertly crafts dishes which blend the two cuisines. It's called Curry Pizza House and it's more than worth a visit.
This restaurant chain first popped up in 2012, originally founded in Fremont, California. This family-run project is a result of a shared love of spicy curry flavors and quality ingredients and offers these dishes in a fast-casual dining environment. The chain serves cities all over California and has grown to feature in states like Texas, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington. The restaurant hasn't stopped there: You'll find that the chain also has plans to further expand in states where there is already a store or two. There are also plans to begin completely new ventures in North Carolina and Virginia .
Not only does the restaurant offer a wide range of pizzas, but you'll also find myriad small plates, salad options, and even wings on the menu, all of which boast common pizza shop elements like garlic, pineapple, and jalapeños. Simultaneously, though, you'll find dishes like desi garlic sticks and baked masala chips on the menu, really tying the two cuisines together. The menu also features a craft curry pizza range which combines ingredients like paneer, tandoori chicken, chili, butter chicken, and gobhi. (Though Curry Pizza House offers its own take on this fusion of cuisines, it doesn't claim the title as to who invented the original Indian pizza.)
Other fusion restaurant concepts
The benefits of fusion cuisines are endless. This dining style allows guests to experience dishes that they may already know and love, but in completely new ways. This ultimately only expands one's palate and dining preferences. For example, these restaurant concepts may just lead you to put Indian food in a breakfast burrito next time you have leftovers. There are many fusion restaurants on the market. While some fusion chains can be found all over the United States, others are regionally located, while many are based in specific cities and focused on smaller markets.
On the theme of Indian fusion, you may have heard of the Bay-Area chain Curry Up Now. This regionally based series of restaurants is focused on finding the through line between Indian flavors and American street food classics. This establishment only adds to the list of iconic International street foods everyone should try. Though Zippy's is primarily based in Hawaii, it recently opened its first location in Las Vegas, with plans to expand. This eatery prides itself on its primarily Hawaiian focused menu that happens to feature international influences from Korean dishes to American classics like chili.
On the more niche side of fusion eateries, a food truck called The Blaxican exclusively serves the Houston area. This concept focuses on Mexican Soul Food and is known for its quesadilla, which features collard greens. Komex is another fusion establishment — it blends Mexican with Korean flavors and dishes. Lastly, on the fine dining side of this restaurant model, SushiSamba offers dishes which combine three cuisines at once, crafting a Peruvian, Brazilian and Japanese-inspired menu.