Put Your Leftover Indian Food In A Breakfast Burrito And Thank Us Later
One of the great joys in this world is finding creative ways to repurpose leftovers — there's always some new, wonderful flavor combination just waiting to be discovered. Today's recommendation? Put your leftover Indian food inside a warm tortilla for a twist on the universally beloved breakfast burrito, and a morning pick-me-up packed with flavor.
There are a few key spices and spice blends in nearly every Indian dish, including cumin, turmeric, and garam masala, among others. So, whether you have an abundance of tikka masala or an excess of biryani, you can certainly rely on strong flavors and aromas to pull through. Beyond that, Indian food is also pretty reliable when it comes to both protein and veggie content, so if you're looking for a hearty, healthy breakfast routine to rival Martha Stewart's, this cultural fusion could be a game-changer. Want to step it up a notch? Instead of a regular tortilla, use flaky, buttery paratha flatbread or even homemade whole-wheat roti to wrap up your burrito in true Indian street-food fashion.
Exploring your flavor combo options
The idea is simple, but the potential for variation is nearly endless, so let's talk through a few of them. First off, there's the classic chicken tikka masala. Warm, sweet, and melt-in-your-mouth tender, the dish comes with rice and a wonderfully creamy sauce to pair with the chicken, and it could easily be folded into a filling breakfast burrito (just try not to make it too saucy).
You don't have to limit yourself to chicken, though — creamy lamb saag with spinach, deboned goat curry, or even shrimp masala will also work folded into a wrap to really expand your protein variety. Raid your fridge for other ingredients to add a special touch, from a dollop of sour cream to half of a diced red onion. And if you want a little bit more texture, try incorporating your leftover side dishes and appetizers, from crunchy, savory aloo tikki chaat, made with fried potato patties, to the spiced puffed rice salad called bhel puri, which will give your breakfast some Mumbai-inspired snap, crackle, and pop. You could even chop up and mix in potato-and-pea-filled fried samosas for a more filling morning meal.
Looking for a vegetarian breakfast option? Start by taking some vegetable biryani, a mix of seasoned rice and veggies like carrots, peas, and cauliflower, and pair it with cooling yogurt raita and your preferred spiciness of curry sauce. If you want more protein, throw in some crispy tofu, scrambled eggs, or edamame. Enjoy, and pat yourself on the back for successfully reducing food waste.