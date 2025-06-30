Put Your Leftover Indian Food In A Breakfast Burrito And Thank Us Later

The idea is simple, but the potential for variation is nearly endless, so let's talk through a few of them. First off, there's the classic chicken tikka masala. Warm, sweet, and melt-in-your-mouth tender, the dish comes with rice and a wonderfully creamy sauce to pair with the chicken, and it could easily be folded into a filling breakfast burrito (just try not to make it too saucy).

You don't have to limit yourself to chicken, though — creamy lamb saag with spinach, deboned goat curry, or even shrimp masala will also work folded into a wrap to really expand your protein variety. Raid your fridge for other ingredients to add a special touch, from a dollop of sour cream to half of a diced red onion. And if you want a little bit more texture, try incorporating your leftover side dishes and appetizers, from crunchy, savory aloo tikki chaat, made with fried potato patties, to the spiced puffed rice salad called bhel puri, which will give your breakfast some Mumbai-inspired snap, crackle, and pop. You could even chop up and mix in potato-and-pea-filled fried samosas for a more filling morning meal.

Looking for a vegetarian breakfast option? Start by taking some vegetable biryani, a mix of seasoned rice and veggies like carrots, peas, and cauliflower, and pair it with cooling yogurt raita and your preferred spiciness of curry sauce. If you want more protein, throw in some crispy tofu, scrambled eggs, or edamame. Enjoy, and pat yourself on the back for successfully reducing food waste.