Did Costco Discontinue This Fan-Favorite Bread Option?
Costco's loyal customers keep coming back for two major reasons: The great value offered by the warehouse retail chain and the convenience of being able to purchase just about anything you need for your home under one roof. Of course, there are a few exceptions, such as Costco sandwich bread, which should be avoided because it actually works out to be quite an expensive loaf. However, while the odd not-so-good-value product can be overlooked, the one thing that is particularly irksome to Costco shoppers is when a fan-favorite product gets the axe.
There have been several discontinued Costco products that we were sad to see go, and in 2024, the popular Kirkland Signature country French bread stopped getting restocked in the store's bakery section. Initially thought to be rumors, it eventually became clear that the bread was not available in several outlets across the country that had earlier stocked it. Plus, some fans of the bread even posted on Reddit how they had been told by an employee that Costco wouldn't be carrying the bread anymore.
It's easy to see just how well-loved this loaf was. Available in a pack of two for $5.99, it had various buyers taking to online forums reminiscing about how versatile it was, and how Costco's bakery section didn't have a viable counterpart that people could pick up instead. From sandwiches to croutons, fans of the bread had specific uses for it that they now had to find another loaf to fulfill.
What made Costco's country French bread stand out
When fans of Costco's now-discontinued country French bread go looking for a substitute, most of the French bread they come across is crusty baguette-style loaves. The country French loaf is quite different, with a soft and spongy crumb and a crackling crust that isn't as tough or chewy as a baguette. This is what makes the discontinued loaf so popular, since it's hearty enough to eat as a single slice, but soft enough to make a sandwich with. Another reason the bread was particularly popular was its relatively short ingredient list, meaning it contained fewer additives.
While it's irksome to see a product that's a fixture on your shopping list be discontinued, it's worth keeping an eye out for a viable substitute, especially when the range of choices available is as vast as Costco's. If it's softness you're after, consider trying Costco's butter dinner rolls, which are pillowy and great for making a sandwich or even eating as is. Finally, while making your own loaf does take more effort, you may be surprised at how easy it is to make the country French loaf. Using basic bread-making ingredients (flour, yeast, salt, sugar, and oil), this delicate, crusty bread comes together in under two hours. Just remember to let the dough rest in between while kneading it to slow down gluten production to ensure a soft crumb, and brush it with butter when it's fresh out of the oven for a more delicate crust.