Did Costco Discontinue This Fan-Favorite Bread Option?

Costco's loyal customers keep coming back for two major reasons: The great value offered by the warehouse retail chain and the convenience of being able to purchase just about anything you need for your home under one roof. Of course, there are a few exceptions, such as Costco sandwich bread, which should be avoided because it actually works out to be quite an expensive loaf. However, while the odd not-so-good-value product can be overlooked, the one thing that is particularly irksome to Costco shoppers is when a fan-favorite product gets the axe.

There have been several discontinued Costco products that we were sad to see go, and in 2024, the popular Kirkland Signature country French bread stopped getting restocked in the store's bakery section. Initially thought to be rumors, it eventually became clear that the bread was not available in several outlets across the country that had earlier stocked it. Plus, some fans of the bread even posted on Reddit how they had been told by an employee that Costco wouldn't be carrying the bread anymore.

It's easy to see just how well-loved this loaf was. Available in a pack of two for $5.99, it had various buyers taking to online forums reminiscing about how versatile it was, and how Costco's bakery section didn't have a viable counterpart that people could pick up instead. From sandwiches to croutons, fans of the bread had specific uses for it that they now had to find another loaf to fulfill.