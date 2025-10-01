The Wine Etiquette Mistake You Need To Stop Making At Restaurants

For avid wine drinkers, you may have heard that smelling the cork is a way to determine the freshness of your bottle. This action may seem impressive, but it actually doesn't really do much to confirm the freshness of your bottle. Though it isn't quite poor etiquette to smell the cork, it might signal to staff and sommeliers that you aren't up-to-speed on your wine knowledge.

To gain some more insight, Chowhound spoke with expert Elizabeth Schweitzer, Master Sommelier at Grand Hotel on Mackinac Island in Michigan. She said, "The cork is a closure and has nothing to do with wine quality. Although, it may sometimes become infected with TCA, and this in turn will make the wine 'corked.'" "Corked wine" refers to the issue of cork taint, which can impact wine's flavor. "It is an obvious smell and would be noticed when removing the cork," Schweitzer said. This is why your server will pour a small sip first. It allows the person who ordered the bottle to ensure that the wine hasn't spoiled before pouring for the rest of the table. When asked how to better determine a wine's freshness, Schweitzer said, "The best way to evaluate a wine is its appearance, aromas, and flavors."

Though it is common for those serving you a bottle of wine to hand you the cork, this is more for the sake of tradition and not because it will inherently aid in your enjoyment of the bottle. Some of her guests, Schweitzer also noted, keep them as souvenirs or just enjoy examining them. "After opening the wine bottle," she said, "I present the cork to the guest. When they are not interested, I put it in my pocket."