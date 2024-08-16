Cork Taint: Why It Happens And What It Does To Your Wine's Flavor

Whether you're a seasoned sommelier or just dipping your toes in the world of wine, there's a good chance you've heard somebody complain about wine being "corked." It sounds odd at first, until you learn that "corked" isn't just a reference to the way the wine was sealed; it's actually a common way to refer to wine that has been spoiled by cork taint. Cork taint is one of the best-known forms of wine contamination, occurring when certain malodorous compounds in the wooden cork of a wine bottle seep into the wine itself.

Cork taint is not dangerous, but it's not pleasant either. Mild cases of cork taint can dull the flavor of wine, and more serious cases can impart a musty or mildewy aroma that spoils the whole bottle. The most troublesome part of the problem is that cork taint can affect almost any wine. There's a widespread belief that the cheapest wines are more likely to be corked, but that's a myth, and vigilance is required for every bottle of wine.

Corked wine is a frequent subject of conversation amongst wine enthusiasts, but it can also lead to confusion. Many end up questioning whether the glass they're sipping on has been affected by cork taint, or whether they simply dislike the particular wine in question. Recognizing when you're dealing with cork taint and what to do about it involves knowing a bit about the science behind the problem.

