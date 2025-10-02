Give Homemade Bagels A Fall Vibe With A Fun Pumpkin Twist

Admittedly, a pumpkin-shaped bagel is already making good use of your creativity to add a little je ne sais quoi to your breakfasts. But if you're looking to spice up your morning fare even further, we have a few ideas to bring your bagels to the next level.

First, there are the visuals: Although kitchen twine does a decent job bringing the pumpkin shape to life, there's more you can do to make your fall-spirited intentions clear. Using a touch of orange food coloring or pumpkin puree when making your dough is a sure way to bring the pumpkins to life. If you don't give each bagel its typical hole, adding a pretzel or cinnamon stick stem and a sprig of mint leaf to the baked good's center are next-level touches that, although small, add a lot of character.

Alternatively, you can take this concept and apply it to an entirely different type of bread. From sourdough to a crispy, airy rustic artisan loaf, the twine-tying method can be scaled up for a full-sized bread bake, whether you want to share it at a fall dinner party or you're just not really a fan of bagels. If you do go this route, leave the twine on while your bread bakes and develops its shape, then cut it off while the loaf is cooling.

Oh, and you'll certainly want to use up any leftover apples by making apple butter to spread on the bread (or bagels). If you're feeling extra fancy, imbue some fall flavor directly into whichever yeast-risen concoction you select by adding swirls of cinnamon sugar or spiced pumpkin puree. Serve with a fall coffee drink, and you've got yourself a breakfast fit for any rainy day.