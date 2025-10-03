A Tube Of Cinnamon Rolls Is The Secret To This Quick 2-Ingredient Cobbler
Autumn ushers in a season of paradox. While many of us spend as much time in the crisp air as possible, others huddle indoors to fortify themselves against the icy chill of the winter to come. However, both activities invoke a feeling of coziness, whether you prefer to wander the woods swathed in plaid flannel or sip a perfectly warm and soothing hot toddy in front of the fire — and nothing completes that circle of coziness quite like the cinnamon-rich scent of an apple cobbler fresh from the oven.
Though some insist the best apple desserts are made from scratch with fruit directly from an orchard, we know that only two store-bought ingredients can not only give your holiday apple pie a sweet and easy makeover, but also produce some of tastiest (and easiest) apple cobbler you've ever eaten. All it takes is one can each of apple pie filling and unbaked cinnamon rolls.
Just snip the cinnamon rolls into small pieces and stir them with the apple pie filling in a large bowl before pouring the mixture into a standard baking dish and baking them together until everything is golden, bubbly, and smells like heaven. As a bonus, many Pillsbury and generic brands of cinnamon rolls also come with a packet of white icing that's just as delicious drizzled on this simple cobbler as it is on the rolls themselves — you may just want to wait until the cobbler cools a bit to prevent the icing from melting.
Serving suggestions and ways to elevate your easy apple cobbler
This apple cobbler is so simple that there's hardly any doubt you'll be making it on repeat all season, which also provides an opportunity to experiment with flavorings and other ingredients to keep everyone coming back for more. Of course, the easiest way to elevate this dessert is to fortify your apple pie filling with some fresh apples. Just slice up a few apples, sauté them in a little butter to soften them slightly, and fold them into the mixture before baking. You can also add a splash of vanilla extract to make the cobbler taste homemade.
Another opportunity for elevating this easy dessert lies in the icing packet itself. Try squeezing it into a bowl and mixing in a little caramel sauce or cinnamon simple syrup to bring a touch more flavor to the cinnamon roll apple cobbler. You can also put it to the side in favor of serving your cobbler a la mode, reserving the icing to spruce up a store-bought pumpkin pie or freshly baked sugar cookies instead. Additionally, a splash of heavy cream on top of the canned cinnamon roll crust brings moisture and makes the dessert taste more rich and decadent.
Though apples are the queen of autumn, we can't ignore that this hack also works great with other canned pie fillings and seasonal flavors. Swap in canned peach pie filling for a ridiculously easy two-ingredient peach cobbler, or use canned candied sweet potatoes for an interesting twist on sweet potato casserole.