A Tube Of Cinnamon Rolls Is The Secret To This Quick 2-Ingredient Cobbler

Autumn ushers in a season of paradox. While many of us spend as much time in the crisp air as possible, others huddle indoors to fortify themselves against the icy chill of the winter to come. However, both activities invoke a feeling of coziness, whether you prefer to wander the woods swathed in plaid flannel or sip a perfectly warm and soothing hot toddy in front of the fire — and nothing completes that circle of coziness quite like the cinnamon-rich scent of an apple cobbler fresh from the oven.

Though some insist the best apple desserts are made from scratch with fruit directly from an orchard, we know that only two store-bought ingredients can not only give your holiday apple pie a sweet and easy makeover, but also produce some of tastiest (and easiest) apple cobbler you've ever eaten. All it takes is one can each of apple pie filling and unbaked cinnamon rolls.

Just snip the cinnamon rolls into small pieces and stir them with the apple pie filling in a large bowl before pouring the mixture into a standard baking dish and baking them together until everything is golden, bubbly, and smells like heaven. As a bonus, many Pillsbury and generic brands of cinnamon rolls also come with a packet of white icing that's just as delicious drizzled on this simple cobbler as it is on the rolls themselves — you may just want to wait until the cobbler cools a bit to prevent the icing from melting.