What Makes Harvey's A Canadian Burger Chain Favorite Since 1959

Canada's fast food landscape can look pretty similar to that of its southern neighbor, with no shortage of big names like McDonald's, Burger King, and Subway. Yet, there are some homegrown heroes that compete with those major international fast food players — and one that stands out is a burger chain called Harvey's.

Harvey's was founded in 1959 in Richmond Hill, Ontario, just outside Toronto. The focus is on burgers, and while the standard menu arguably isn't wildly different from many U.S. chains, it stands out for the way it lets customers customize the toppings on their burgers. And it's not just little tweaks like asking staff to hold the pickles: Harvey's offers a so-called "garnish counter" where you can choose exactly what goes on your burger. There are three categories — first is veggies, which includes your classic lettuce, onion, tomatoes, and pickles, but also olives, cucumber, jalapeños and relish. Then you can choose sauces: Again, classics like mayo, mustard, and ketchup are on the list, as well as a few hot sauces like chipotle and ghost pepper, and others like roasted garlic and the secret "Harv sauce," which, based on its ingredients, appears to contain mayo and mustard. Finally, there are a few premium toppings that cost extra: bacon, cheddar cheese, and onion rings.

The garnish counter means the Harvey's burger menu is pretty simple: You're really just choosing the base (usually the number of patties, plus extras like cheese or bacon) and building the rest yourself. The customization doesn't just work with burgers: You're also free to pick toppings for chicken burgers and wraps.