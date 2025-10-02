The Classic Frozen Treat We Never Thought To Turn Into A Cocktail (But It Totally Works)
There's no shortage of popular cocktails to try out, and likewise, there's also a practically-limitless number of delicious desserts to sate your sweet tooth. But the real magic is revealed at the intersection of the two — the divine concoctions that are dessert cocktails. This isn't a new idea, but you deserve more creativity than a simple Irish coffee or even an old school chocolatey brandy Alexander. So to branch out your cocktail repertoire, you can take inspiration from classic desserts like the childhood favorite banana split.
There may be split opinions on the banana split's origins, but you can't argue that the prospect of a banana split cocktail isn't an enticing one. And as it turns out, making this drink a reality is incredibly simple. By combining a frozen banana, ice cream, milk, and some liquor in a blender, you can make an adults-only version of this nostalgic treat. Complete with some whipped cream and a cherry on top, this cocktail is sure to satisfy your dessert cravings with a cheeky boozy modification.
Which spirits work best?
Boozy milkshake cocktails are also easy and delicious dessert-based tipples, and you can take inspiration from these kinds of drinks when you're ready to whip up your spiked banana split. The beauty of this drink is that, by virtue of it using simple ingredients, you have a fairly broad range of customizability when it comes to choosing which spirit you add. From complementary flavors to ones that make you feel the liquor's kick, there are a few options that alter your banana split cocktail for different palates.
An effortless way to incorporate some liquor into this drink is to use flavors that are already present. Vanilla vodka and whipped cream vodka are two that might come immediately to mind, as they'll fit right in with the other creamy ingredients. Banana liqueur may also pique your interest to really hammer home the banana presence in the drink. As for other liquors, rum is a perfect match with banana, and some "funky" rums even have a distinct banana note. Bourbon can work as well, as its vanilla and caramel notes will blend well with the cocktail's other components. You'll definitely taste these spirits more than the others, but you're in for a delightful blended treat either way!