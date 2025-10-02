The Classic Frozen Treat We Never Thought To Turn Into A Cocktail (But It Totally Works)

Boozy milkshake cocktails are also easy and delicious dessert-based tipples, and you can take inspiration from these kinds of drinks when you're ready to whip up your spiked banana split. The beauty of this drink is that, by virtue of it using simple ingredients, you have a fairly broad range of customizability when it comes to choosing which spirit you add. From complementary flavors to ones that make you feel the liquor's kick, there are a few options that alter your banana split cocktail for different palates.

An effortless way to incorporate some liquor into this drink is to use flavors that are already present. Vanilla vodka and whipped cream vodka are two that might come immediately to mind, as they'll fit right in with the other creamy ingredients. Banana liqueur may also pique your interest to really hammer home the banana presence in the drink. As for other liquors, rum is a perfect match with banana, and some "funky" rums even have a distinct banana note. Bourbon can work as well, as its vanilla and caramel notes will blend well with the cocktail's other components. You'll definitely taste these spirits more than the others, but you're in for a delightful blended treat either way!