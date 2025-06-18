Why You Should Make 3-Ingredient Boozy Milkshakes Your Cocktail Of The Summer

When you're a kid, the sound of the ice cream truck is one of the best parts of the summer. Given the unlikeliness that you still get said summers off into adulthood, a bit of booze blended into a milkshake can make the "aah" feeling that a frozen treat evokes seem even sweeter. You may have lost those months of aimless vacation as a whole darn grown-up, but, as long as you're empowered to take advantage of a potential buzz, you probably should.

To enhance your milkshake's ABV, all you really need to do is tip a bit of your preferred spirit over ice cream and milk, then blend. But you still need to keep some things in mind for the best boozy milkshakes. For an optimal outcome, you'll first need to reconsider your ratios. Liquid on liquid may not result in the shake thickness that you've become accustomed to. So, if you'd typically make a regular milkshake with something like two cups of ice cream and half that much milk, you'll want to reduce the latter by as much liquor as you intend to add. So, if you're mixing in one shot, you'll cut the milk by an ounce and a half.