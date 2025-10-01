Costco's Original Location Was Once Owned By A Famous Aerospace Engineer

Costco is famously rooted in Washington state, with its headquarters in Kirkland (which is also the name of its signature brand) and its first official store operating out of Seattle's industrial SoDo neighborhood. But did you know that the wholesale club behemoth can trace its true origins much further south, and to a famous connection? As it turns out, a line can be drawn from Costco to Howard Hughes, the famous movie producer, aviator, and eccentric business tycoon.

Among his many properties, Hughes once owned a rather large warehouse in San Diego, California, that was eventually turned into an early wholesale store called Price Club. It went on to merge with Costco in the 1990s, forever cementing the Costco-Hughes connection. Sure, it may not be the strongest celebrity-Costco connection ever, and Hughes himself never set foot inside one of the chain's stores, but it's one that Costco can be proud to have as part of its storied history nonetheless.