One Common Mistake Everyone Makes When Adding Butter To Cakes

It's hard to argue that cake-making isn't a true art form. Whether you're making an old fashioned whiskey cake from scratch, or taking your usual chocolate cake to the next level with one simple swap (aka dusting the pan with cocoa powder instead of flour), it takes a lot of skill and creativity to nail every detail.

However, if there's one thing most amateur bakers tend to get wrong, it's using butter at the wrong temperature. To master the texture, you need to make sure the butter is at room temperature. This means that it's firm enough to hold its shape, while at the same time, soft to the touch and easy to melt into the batter. Kristina Lavallee, owner of Florida's The Cake Girl — a bakery known for its custom cakes and mini cupcakes — revealed in an exclusive Q&A with Chowhound that butter's temperature can greatly affect a cake's texture and structure.

"If the butter is too cold, it doesn't blend evenly which can lead to having clumps in your batter," Lavallee told us. "If it's too warm, it isn't able to hold air and the cake can come out too dense." Lavallee further highlighted that butter at room temperature, which is typically about 65 to 68 degrees Fahrenheit, should feel cool and leave a dent when pressed. Still, the butter shouldn't feel very greasy and your finger must not be able to go through it. "With a butter knife, it should glide through with little resistance, if you are having to force your knife it's too cold and if your knife just sinks through with no pressure, it's too warm," she added.