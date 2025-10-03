The Subway Order With The Absolute Highest Amount Of Protein
Subway is known for offering many healthy menu items, especially when you compare it to other popular chains like McDonald's or Burger King. Instead of french fries and other fried foods, which can lead to increased risk of heart disease and diabetes if consumed regularly, Subway's menu is made up of sandwiches (which we ranked from worst to best), salads, protein bowls, wraps, and breakfast pitas (though, not all Subway locations serve breakfast anymore).
If you're trying to increase your daily protein intake — which many people do to gain more muscle, speed up metabolism, and improve bone health — Subway is a good place to find an affordable, high-protein meal. The order with the absolute highest amount of protein from the chain is the Big Hot Pastrami Wrap, which offers 46 grams of protein. However, this protein-packed wrap is a regional order, meaning it isn't available everywhere and has been discontinued in many places.
To see if the Big Hot Pastrami Wrap is offered in your region, head over to Subway's site and type in your zip code to see the menu that is specific to your area (you may be lucky if you find yourself on the West Coast in California). If your local Subway doesn't carry the Big Hot Pastrami Wrap, the standard menu items with the most protein are the Steak Wrap (43 grams of protein) and the Buffalo Chicken Wrap (42 grams).
Subway's Big Hot Pastrami Wrap is packed with protein
Subway's Big Hot Pastrami Wrap consists of thick cuts of sliced pastrami, pickles, mustard, and American cheese, all wrapped inside of a flatbread called lavash. You can upgrade the wrap even more by switching out the American cheese for something like pepper jack for more spice, add lettuce for a light and refreshing crunch, or throw in some bacon for an even more indulgent and savory wrap. We think yellow mustard tastes great with the pastrami, but swapping the condiment for garlic aioli is another experience entirely.
The one downside to the Big Hot Pastrami Wrap is that, although it is the item highest in protein on the menu, it's not all that great in terms of overall nutrition. Yes, you're getting 46 grams of protein, which will certainly leave you feeling full. But along with this protein boost, the wrap also contains 15 grams of saturated fat and over 2,900 milligrams of sodium, both of which are higher numbers than the daily recommended intake. Eating too much saturated fat and sodium over time can increase your risk of heart problems. For some overall healthier orders at Subway, try the Grilled Chicken Protein Bowl or the Turkey Wrap (but make sure to avoid the Titan Turkey, the Subway sandwich we think is the absolute worst).