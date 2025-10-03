The Subway Order With The Absolute Highest Amount Of Protein

Subway is known for offering many healthy menu items, especially when you compare it to other popular chains like McDonald's or Burger King. Instead of french fries and other fried foods, which can lead to increased risk of heart disease and diabetes if consumed regularly, Subway's menu is made up of sandwiches (which we ranked from worst to best), salads, protein bowls, wraps, and breakfast pitas (though, not all Subway locations serve breakfast anymore).

If you're trying to increase your daily protein intake — which many people do to gain more muscle, speed up metabolism, and improve bone health — Subway is a good place to find an affordable, high-protein meal. The order with the absolute highest amount of protein from the chain is the Big Hot Pastrami Wrap, which offers 46 grams of protein. However, this protein-packed wrap is a regional order, meaning it isn't available everywhere and has been discontinued in many places.

To see if the Big Hot Pastrami Wrap is offered in your region, head over to Subway's site and type in your zip code to see the menu that is specific to your area (you may be lucky if you find yourself on the West Coast in California). If your local Subway doesn't carry the Big Hot Pastrami Wrap, the standard menu items with the most protein are the Steak Wrap (43 grams of protein) and the Buffalo Chicken Wrap (42 grams).