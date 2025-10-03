Make The Most Of Your Free Starbucks Birthday Drink With This Ordering Tip

The days of a daily Starbucks habit are becoming a thing of the past for many customers, with the price of a latte now hovering around a whopping $6 or $7. This is why you should get as much out of your birthday freebie as possible, since Starbucks has no limitations on the size of the drink you can get as your birthday reward. You'll get the most bang for zero bucks by ordering an iced drink in the trenta size, which is the largest of Starbucks' coffee sizes. It's an enormous 30 ounces, which is the nearly the size of two grande (16-ounce) coffees. The best part is that you don't even have to drink it all at once! Take your drink home and split it up, and you've just turned one free drink into multiple days' worth of a breakfast beverage.

You can't just walk in and order a free drink on your birthday, though. You'll have to sign up for Starbucks Rewards first, either online or via the Starbucks app, and provide your birth date. Don't wait until your actual birthday to sign up either, as Starbucks requires that you join its reward program at least seven days before your birthday, and that you make at least one star-earning transaction through your app prior to receiving your free drink.