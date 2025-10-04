Give Basic Mashed Potatoes A Fall Makeover With A Martha Stewart Tip

To assemble your butternut squash mashed potatoes, you'll have to soften your potatoes and squash. Be sure your squash has ripened, otherwise you may lose some of its sweetness. Martha Stewart softens the vegetables by bringing everything to a boil on the stove, but you can also roast the squash in the oven while the potatoes boil. She recommends keeping some of that boiled water to later add to the mashed mixture to help with the consistency. Another tip that will keep the mashed potatoes from getting a sticky texture is to warm the dairy ingredients, such as the heavy cream and butter, before adding to keep a consistent temperature.

Stewart adds in herbs like fresh thyme and bay leaves into the boiling water, or you can add thyme, rosemary, sage, and other seasonings to the butter to mix in at the end. Adding the seasonings to the boiling water is an essential mashed potato tip that gives a flavorful result. If you're going the sweet route, brown your butter and add maple syrup to your mashed potatoes for a warm, spiced flavor. Martha Stewart never leads us in the wrong direction with her recipes, and her butternut squash mashed potatoes are exactly what we were looking for this fall. This is a recipe you'll want to enjoy year-round.