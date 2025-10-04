Give Basic Mashed Potatoes A Fall Makeover With A Martha Stewart Tip
With the fall season in full swing, it's time to start making cold-weather comfort meals. Whether you're looking to try out some fall breakfasts or interested in making a cozy soup, the options are endless. Mashed potatoes are a staple autumn dish, and Martha Stewart has the perfect tip for making this side full of fall flavor. On her YouTube channel, she recommends adding butternut squash to your mashed potatoes for a delicious and nutty twist. Stewart has a number of butternut squash recipes for the cold weather, and these mashed potatoes will quickly become a staple.
Butternut squash mashed potatoes are the perfect way to add a little spice to an otherwise plain dish. The butternut squash will also add a nice sweetness to your mashed potatoes, as well as a gorgeous orange hue. Butternut squash is a versatile vegetable that pairs well with many flavor combinations. You can make this dish sweeter with a sprinkle of nutmeg or savory with thyme and Parmesan. You'll want to have these mashed potatoes at your Thanksgiving table.
How to make Martha Stewart's butternut squash mashed potatoes
To assemble your butternut squash mashed potatoes, you'll have to soften your potatoes and squash. Be sure your squash has ripened, otherwise you may lose some of its sweetness. Martha Stewart softens the vegetables by bringing everything to a boil on the stove, but you can also roast the squash in the oven while the potatoes boil. She recommends keeping some of that boiled water to later add to the mashed mixture to help with the consistency. Another tip that will keep the mashed potatoes from getting a sticky texture is to warm the dairy ingredients, such as the heavy cream and butter, before adding to keep a consistent temperature.
Stewart adds in herbs like fresh thyme and bay leaves into the boiling water, or you can add thyme, rosemary, sage, and other seasonings to the butter to mix in at the end. Adding the seasonings to the boiling water is an essential mashed potato tip that gives a flavorful result. If you're going the sweet route, brown your butter and add maple syrup to your mashed potatoes for a warm, spiced flavor. Martha Stewart never leads us in the wrong direction with her recipes, and her butternut squash mashed potatoes are exactly what we were looking for this fall. This is a recipe you'll want to enjoy year-round.