How To Make Walmart's Best Great Value Ice Cream Flavor Even Better

When we ranked 14 of Walmart's Great Value ice cream flavors from worst to best, all of them fell short of perfection. The vanilla tasted like chemicals, the textures were lackluster at best, and the manufacturer was so stingy with the add-ins that there were only two pieces of fruit in our entire pint of strawberry ice cream. Despite this, we did find one flavor that's worth the savings you get from buying generic instead of going brand name.

Great Value's cookies and cream flavor is richer and has a better flavor than plain vanilla, with a faint chocolate Oreo flavor (which is lovely when you actually get some cookie in your bite). Much like the aforementioned strawberry and butter pecan, finding the miniscule amount of promised chunks was like panning for gold after other miners had been there first. Fortunately, there's a simple solution to this that's both simple and budget-friendly: adding more cookies to your ice cream.

The process is similar to transforming store-bought ice cream with leftover Halloween candy. Just let the ice cream soften to a scoopable consistency on the counter while you crush Oreos (or their generic counterpart) inside a plastic freezer bag to avoid making a mess or losing cookie bits. Then, stir the cookies into the ice cream as evenly as you can before popping it back into the freezer or enjoying it right away, if you prefer crunchier cookies.