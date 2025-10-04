The Most Expensive Meat Pie In The Entire World

If you and a few of your buddies wanted to splurge on a meal, odds are the humble meat pie wouldn't come to mind. In 2005, however, eight regulars at the Fence Gate Inn in Lancashire, England, challenged the pub's owner, Kevin Berkins, to come up with a meal to celebrate "a good day at the office." Berkins and his chef, Spencer Burge, responded by making the Golden Bon Vivant, an outrageously expensive dish that has held the Guinness World Record for Most Expensive Meat Pie for the past 20 years. The pie cost £8,195 ($14,260 back in 2005), which would make it the equivalent of roughly $24,000 today when you account for inflation. To put that into perspective, you could use that money today to buy yourself and 45 friends a brand-new PlayStation 5 each, and you'd still have a few hundred dollars left over. That's a pretty pricey piece of pie, however you slice it.

Berkins acknowledged that he let the challenge get to him, saying it "started as a bit of silliness and quickly got out of control" (via The Telegraph). He's also on record saying that, unless someone made a genuine request, the dish would be a one-of in the inn's history. You can still drop by the brasserie and treat yourself to its steak, ale, and mushroom pie, which is much more moderately priced at £18.95 (about $25). If you still want to blow more than $20,000 on a single dish, you might want to check out the world's most expensive taco instead.