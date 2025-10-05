Skip Store-Bought Breadcrumbs: Make Moist Meatballs Like Nonna With An Ingredient You Already Have

Meatballs are the ultimate comfort food — provided they aren't tough or dry on the inside. The ideal ones are easy to cut with the side of a fork, tender on the outside, and soft and rich on the inside. Coated with a flavorful marinara sauce, few dishes can match up to this classic. While some good frozen meatball options exist, they will never be as good as nonna's, which have that quintessentially homemade feel. Therefore, it's only fitting that to make these perfectly tender meatballs, you skip those store-bought breadcrumbs and reach for the loaf you have lying at home.

While it's generally the meat mixture that gets much of the attention in meatball recipes, breadcrumbs play a crucial role, not just in acting as a binder and holding everything together, but giving that all-important moistness and texture to the meatballs. Using store-bought breadcrumbs, which are incredibly dry, do meatballs no favors. Instead, simply take regular day-old bread, break it into chunks, and soak it in milk before mixing it into the meat mixture.

The milk-soaked bread adds delicious moisture to the meatballs, helping them remain tender. It also essentially disappears into the raw meat mixture, ensuring you get a smooth texture unlike what you might get with dryer store-bought breadcrumbs. This easy hack isn't just a clever way to use up stale bread; it's a trick used by many established chefs (and nonnas), including Gordon Ramsay, to make top-tier meatballs.