Let's get one thing straight — there's almost nothing a good pickle can't fix. Delectably salty and tangy, pickles are the ultimate snack made to soothe the soul. Whether you head to the nearest supermarket and buy the best store-bought pickles that pack bold flavor and a snappy crunch, or try the expert-approved technique for super-crunchy homemade pickles and prepare them yourself, they'll never let you down. Except, of course, if you choose the wrong variety to pickle.

As it turns out, not every cucumber deserves a spot in the pickle jar. There are good picklers and bad picklers. While the first ones are specially bred for their thin skin, satisfying crunch, and smaller seed cavities, science suggests you might want to steer clear of the ones that have a waxy coating, which creates a barrier that keeps the brine from penetrating the cucumber. But according to Eli Collins, a chef at a.kitchen+bar, which has locations in Washington DC and Philadelphia, there are a few more cultivars that are worth skipping.

When asked about the worst cucumber varieties for pickling, the chef told Chowhound in an exclusive that lemon cucumbers are at the bottom of his pickling list. "I don't like to use lemon cucumber or other heirloom varieties that have more of a melon-like texture," he stated. "They fall apart and are far better served raw." Instead, Collins recommended going with Kirby, English, or gherkins for the best results. "Also, a new variety from Row 7, called the 7082 cucumber, produced a great pickle we used at a.kitchen this past summer," he told us.