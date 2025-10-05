The Best Way To Brew Rosemary Tea For A Delicious, Herbaceous Sip

There are a few things to keep in mind when you're trying to brew the perfect cup of tea. First, you'll want to note how hot the water should be for the tea you're making. When it comes to rosemary tea, wait until your water is at a rapid boil, or approximately 200 degrees Fahrenheit. Then, you can pour the water directly over a sprig of rosemary in your favorite mug. Or, if you have a loose-leaf tea strainer, such as the Ohtomber tea strainer, pull off the leaves, fill the strainer with them, and set it in your mug before pouring water in. Generally, rosemary tea should be steeped for five to six minutes, but you can take the herb out sooner or leave it in a little longer depending on whether you prefer a weaker or stronger tea. Just don't forget to take it out entirely — when steeped for too long, the tea will turn bitter, and you'll need quite a lot of honey to cover up that flavor.

If a chilled, refreshing pitcher of iced tea is more your vibe, steep your tea as usual, albeit in a slightly larger quantity and with a slightly higher concentration of rosemary to make up for the inevitable dilution that will happen when you pour it over ice cubes that melt. Put the strained tea in the fridge to cool, and then pour it over ice when you're ready to drink. The best part? Herbal tea is generally your best bet for truly caffeine-free tea, and rosemary tea is no exception. So you can enjoy a cup of the beverage at any time of day or night without worrying that it'll keep you up for hours.