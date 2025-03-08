How Hot Should Your Water Be For Tea? It Depends On The Type You're Making

While preparing a cup of tea can be as simple as pouring warm water over tea leaves to steep, it takes a bit more focus and research to craft a truly quality cup. Every tea leaf is different, and each calls for specific steeping times and water temperatures to properly extract all the hidden flavor and aromatic nuances in the leaves. This means asking questions like, "How hot should your water be for tea?" is difficult, as it always depends on the type of tea that's brewing. Still, even steeping tea for 30 seconds too long can result in a brew that's too strong or bitter, so we have to know how it's all done.

So, what do we do? Brewing tea is a delicate process, and there are hundreds of specific tea leaf strains to know about. For the most pertinent information on how to get the best cup, read the information on the box of tea you've bought.

Still, there is some general guidance on how to best brew each cup if you need some in a pinch. To start, you should never pour boiling water over tea, as it will burn the leaves and lead to an under-extracted and bitter cup. To help get the temperature exactly right, invest in a kettle with a thermometer or a Digital Water Thermometer for Liquid. Especially if you drink tea often, it's a worthy investment, and to find the best temperature for your tea, it's downright essential.