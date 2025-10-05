The Drool-Worthy Pizza Made With A 100-Year-Old Sourdough Starter

There are a few cities that have a pretty strong claim to the best American pizzas: New York has the market cornered on $1 thin-crust slices, and there's nowhere like Chicago for a saucy, filling square of deep dish pizza (which is not the same as stuffed pizza). But that doesn't mean these are the only two major U.S. cities where you can get your fix of the greasy comfort food. In fact, with assistance from a 100-year-old sourdough starter and a top-tier pizza oven, Dallas' Perch Bistro & Bar does a pretty great job transporting diners to Italy with its classic flavors.

Perch, formerly known as Dea, opened in the heart of the Texas metropolitan area in 2022 but rebranded to its current name and aesthetic in mid-2024. Its original aim was to capture the essence of an Italian fine-dining restaurant, but the new menu, while keeping things upscale, loosens up a little to make space for creative experimentation. One huge part of that is its pizza menu, and people who have stopped by say that the creative-but-classy slices are certainly a win for the neighborhood staple. Pro tip for the locals: Its Monday-through-Thursday dine-in special gets you a whole pizza, a bowl of pasta, and a bottle of wine for $75. Not a bad deal, and a great way to test our theory that beer isn't the only booze that pairs well with pizza.