The Drool-Worthy Pizza Made With A 100-Year-Old Sourdough Starter
There are a few cities that have a pretty strong claim to the best American pizzas: New York has the market cornered on $1 thin-crust slices, and there's nowhere like Chicago for a saucy, filling square of deep dish pizza (which is not the same as stuffed pizza). But that doesn't mean these are the only two major U.S. cities where you can get your fix of the greasy comfort food. In fact, with assistance from a 100-year-old sourdough starter and a top-tier pizza oven, Dallas' Perch Bistro & Bar does a pretty great job transporting diners to Italy with its classic flavors.
Perch, formerly known as Dea, opened in the heart of the Texas metropolitan area in 2022 but rebranded to its current name and aesthetic in mid-2024. Its original aim was to capture the essence of an Italian fine-dining restaurant, but the new menu, while keeping things upscale, loosens up a little to make space for creative experimentation. One huge part of that is its pizza menu, and people who have stopped by say that the creative-but-classy slices are certainly a win for the neighborhood staple. Pro tip for the locals: Its Monday-through-Thursday dine-in special gets you a whole pizza, a bowl of pasta, and a bottle of wine for $75. Not a bad deal, and a great way to test our theory that beer isn't the only booze that pairs well with pizza.
What makes Perch's pizza stand out?
If you're wondering what exactly it means for a sourdough starter to be a century old, we're happy to tell you that it doesn't mean you're eating ancient flour in each bite of your pepperoni pie. Instead, bakers feed their sourdough starters regularly with flour and water, essentially refilling their supply as they take from it for each bake. But an established starter gives the dough made with it a consistent, reliable flavor. In the case of sourdough, that means a complex, crispy, and, yes, sour, crust that's just a step above your typical pizza base.
So, what has Perch chosen, toppings-wise, to accentuate its much-lauded crust? Currently, its menu is host to five pizza options. Vegetarians, Perch even has something for you in the form of its margherita pizza, featuring fresh mozzarella, pickled tomatoes, and basil. Speaking of classic flavors, they do offer the tried-and-true pepperoni if you're not much for exploring. Beyond that, there's a sausage, mushroom, and pepper pizza, one with bacon, blue cheese, and figs, and a third with pesto, asparagus, and prosciutto rounds out the menu. If all five are making your mouth water, our advice is not to worry too much about exactly which option to pick; the dough is the star of the show, so there's really no going wrong.