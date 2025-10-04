Is Sprouts Cheaper Than Publix? What To Know

With food prices continuing to rise these days, you definitely want to make your grocery store budget stretch further when shopping. Two of the main options you might be considering for your groceries are Publix and Sprouts. Both stores have an established presence. Publix is regionally focused in the South with more than 1,400 stores in eight states. On the other hand, Sprouts is more spread out across 25 states but only has about a third of the amount of stores (close to 500) that Publix operates.

Bottom line, though — which store is cheaper? Sprouts or Publix? The general online consensus seems to be that Publix is one of the more expensive grocery store brands — and that compared to Sprouts, Publix is more expensive. But, from our research, that isn't necessarily the case.

We researched six fairly common purchases, from bread to eggs, and discovered that, overall, Publix proved to be cheaper. Keep in mind, prices will vary by location. But, at least according to our findings, Sprouts is a bit more expensive than Publix. Let's break it down.