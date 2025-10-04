The Celebrity Chef Steak Sauce That Just Didn't Meet Our Expectations

Both steak sauce and celebrity chef foodstuffs are both liable to make sparks fly. Many beef devotees will insist that all a beautiful cut of cattle needs is salt, pepper, and fire to really sing. And, you know what, in the case of super-spendy selections like filet mignon and chateaubriand, they're absolutely right. Product lines by culinary stars can be a little more subjective. Some folks just aren't going to like such-and-such personality's this-or-that, simply because they aren't too keen about the boldface name to begin with. Which is also fair. But then you've got some items that are just objectively disappointing, like Guy Fieri's Flavortown Top Secret sauce.

As denizens of Flavortown, which Fieri has ruled fairly and justly for time immemorial, we are disheartened to have to rank his secret sauce so poorly: at number nine on our list of 10 store-bought steak sauces. It's hubris that might have felled this particular contribution to Flavortown, as it's listed among "sauces for everything" on the municipality/retail shop's site. It is so little more than a bland aioli that it isn't too removed from a squeezable mayo. It certainly isn't for everything, and it definitely isn't for us.