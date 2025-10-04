The Classic Chocolatey Donut We Wish Krispy Kreme Never Discontinued

A good donut can fix all your problems, and Krispy Kreme has many flavors to choose from. It's our favorite American donut chain because of its selection of deliciously sweet treats. While its flavors come and go, staple options, such as strawberry with sprinkles or original glazed, are typically kept in rotation. However, there is one beloved flavor that was discontinued that donut lovers desperately miss: the chocolate glazed cake donut. Many fans claimed this donut as their favorite and wonder why Krispy Kreme discontinued it instead of making it a permanent flavor.

While the chain did bring this donut back for a limited time (an unfortunately brief four days in September 2025), it unfortunately was not quite the same donut. The original chocolate glazed donut was a cake donut, and the newer limited edition option was a yeast donut. Typically denser and less airy, cake donuts are made differently from yeast donuts. While the rereleased version of the donut may have been delicious, it sure didn't compare to the original.