The Classic Chocolatey Donut We Wish Krispy Kreme Never Discontinued
A good donut can fix all your problems, and Krispy Kreme has many flavors to choose from. It's our favorite American donut chain because of its selection of deliciously sweet treats. While its flavors come and go, staple options, such as strawberry with sprinkles or original glazed, are typically kept in rotation. However, there is one beloved flavor that was discontinued that donut lovers desperately miss: the chocolate glazed cake donut. Many fans claimed this donut as their favorite and wonder why Krispy Kreme discontinued it instead of making it a permanent flavor.
While the chain did bring this donut back for a limited time (an unfortunately brief four days in September 2025), it unfortunately was not quite the same donut. The original chocolate glazed donut was a cake donut, and the newer limited edition option was a yeast donut. Typically denser and less airy, cake donuts are made differently from yeast donuts. While the rereleased version of the donut may have been delicious, it sure didn't compare to the original.
Alternatives to Krispy Kreme's chocolate glazed cake donut
Unfortunately, there is no one clear reason as to why Krispy Kreme discontinued its chocolate glazed cake donut. In fact, its menu only features yeast donuts currently, with the exception of one remaining cake donut: the glazed blueberry cake donut. It even used to offer the chocolate glazed flavor as donut holes, which also don't seem to be available anymore in the many grocery stores that sell Krispy Kreme. Occasionally, Krispy Kreme will bring back other cake donut flavors, such as the pumpkin spice cake donut, for holidays. While there may be a dedicated community of chocolate glazed cake donut lovers out there, Krispy Kreme might have wanted to keep its focus on its best-selling items, and perhaps the chocolate glazed cake donut simply didn't make the cut.
As much as fans may try to beg, it doesn't look like Krispy Kreme has plans to bring back its chocolate glazed cake donuts. The chain has gotten rid of flavors like chocolate peppermint bark and caramel apple cake, but this one seems to hit the hardest. If you're really mourning their absence, you could try to replicate a copycat recipe at home. For chocolate fanatics, Krispy Kreme does have a variety of other chocolate flavors to at least get your fix, from a classic chocolate iced donut to versions with sprinkles or custard or cream fillings.