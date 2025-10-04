How Häagen-Dazs Ice Cream Got Its Name. (Its Meaning Is Not What You Expect)

Häagen-Dazs isn't your run-of-the-mill ice cream. You find no wooden spoons affixed to an aluminum foil cap, nor the thin, artificial taste of "frozen dairy desserts" on its pints. Its silky, rich texture is matched only by its well-thought-out flavors (fans of the brand still mourn the loss of its espresso chocolate cookie crumble flavor). Häagen-Dazs has a reputation for being a cut above the rest and, by virtue of its umlaut and double-vowel-rich name, has a vaguely European appeal. The only problem? Häagen-Dazs isn't European in the least; this brand hales not from Germany or from the Swiss mountains, but from the Bronx.

How did this domestic ice cream brand get such a continental name? We have to go back to 1960, when Reuben and Rose Mattus started up their very own ice cream company. Reuben, whose uncle owned an Italian Ice business, had a goal of producing a richer ice cream product than those being made at the ice cream company he managed. The only problem was the name, or lack thereof; he needed the perfect name for his new ice cream. But, rather than finding an already existing word to use, he simply made one up. Yup — Häagen-Dazs is a fabricated name with no meaning in any language, just a creative arrangement of letters that form something vaguely European. The Häagen-Dazs founder has given some insight into his decision to whip up a completely fabricated name, saying a name like Häagen-Dazs helps churn up some buzz from discerning shoppers looking for something beyond the domestic.