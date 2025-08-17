Fans Say Häagen-Dazs Got This Chocolate Ice Cream Right, But It Was Dropped Anyway

Häagen-Dazs likely isn't an unfamiliar name to you, especially if you've got a penchant for keeping a stash of ice cream in your freezer. Not only does the ice cream brand regularly rank highly among other premium ice cream brands, but if you ask us, it also has one of the best vanilla ice creams you'll find at the store. However, for all of Häagen-Dazs's successes, it has still made some questionable decisions regarding its product line.

Back in 2017, Häagen-Dazs released a reportedly-divine creation: the espresso chocolate cookie crumble ice cream. Chocolate and coffee are a match made in heaven, as evidenced by the many delicious ways you can add chocolate to your morning coffee — and the Häagen-Dazs espresso chocolate cookie crumble ice cream was no exception. However, only a few short years later, this flavor was taken off the shelves, becoming yet another discontinued Häagen-Dazs flavor that we probably won't get back. There's no official word on why Häagen-Dazs discontinued this flavor, since consumers seemed to really enjoy it. But with several other coffee and chocolate inspired flavors on its roster, maybe the company simply didn't see the need to keep it around. If it ever did bring it back though, you can be sure that there would be cause for celebration among the Häagen-Dazs faithful.