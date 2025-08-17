Fans Say Häagen-Dazs Got This Chocolate Ice Cream Right, But It Was Dropped Anyway
Häagen-Dazs likely isn't an unfamiliar name to you, especially if you've got a penchant for keeping a stash of ice cream in your freezer. Not only does the ice cream brand regularly rank highly among other premium ice cream brands, but if you ask us, it also has one of the best vanilla ice creams you'll find at the store. However, for all of Häagen-Dazs's successes, it has still made some questionable decisions regarding its product line.
Back in 2017, Häagen-Dazs released a reportedly-divine creation: the espresso chocolate cookie crumble ice cream. Chocolate and coffee are a match made in heaven, as evidenced by the many delicious ways you can add chocolate to your morning coffee — and the Häagen-Dazs espresso chocolate cookie crumble ice cream was no exception. However, only a few short years later, this flavor was taken off the shelves, becoming yet another discontinued Häagen-Dazs flavor that we probably won't get back. There's no official word on why Häagen-Dazs discontinued this flavor, since consumers seemed to really enjoy it. But with several other coffee and chocolate inspired flavors on its roster, maybe the company simply didn't see the need to keep it around. If it ever did bring it back though, you can be sure that there would be cause for celebration among the Häagen-Dazs faithful.
What made this ice cream so special?
Even though Häagen-Dazs has other ice creams available that combine coffee and chocolate, it seems that the ice cream maker just can't quite scratch that itch left by the defunct espresso chocolate cookie crumble flavor. And it all comes down to that chocolate cookie crumble swirl that was in the ice cream itself. After all, while there's little doubt that a coffee chocolate brownie ice cream is fantastic, it doesn't have that same textural quality that a swirl of chocolate cookie-infused ice cream would have. At least, that's the prevailing sentiment from Redditors who are still chasing that proverbial dragon and trying to find an adequate replacement for this ice cream.
It seems that the cookie part of this Häagen-Dazs offering was effectively ground up and infused into the ice cream, giving the overall product a huge cookie-laden boost — not to mention a textural bump when contrasted with the smooth ice cream. But for those reminiscing on this flavor, or perhaps seeking to try it after reading this, one Redditor suggests trying out Target's Favorite Day mocha cold brew coffee ice cream, as it's supposedly a close match to the discontinued Häagen-Dazs flavor. We can't make any promises, but we sure aren't going to stop anyone from getting a tasty frozen treat either.