The Most Disappointing Way McDonald's Menu Has Changed Since The '90s

One of the most missed 1990s McDonald's items is the Chicken Fajitas. During that decade, this chain quickly — and we mean very quickly — dipped its toes into Tex-Mex by bringing Chicken Fajitas to its menu. Even though this was a short-lived endeavor, the collective energy online wants this menu item back for good. For instance, people on TikTok are creating homemade recipes for the Chicken Fajitas to satisfy their cravings until McDonald's brings them back (if it ever does), and Reddit users share a nostalgic love for this menu item. Many past employees even took to Reddit to confess how much they loved these fajitas.

But the list doesn't stop at the fajitas. Customers say they miss things like McDonald's individual pizzas, which were released in 1991 and discontinued around 2000 because the cook time was too long compared to other menu items. Customers also miss the chicken wings, which were released in the early '90s and discontinued by 2003.

So, gone are the days of '90s McDonald's, where you could enjoy fajitas, pizza, and wings along with burgers and fries, or, according to a Reddit user, you could have the variety of a kahuna burger, curly fries, and a wild berry pie. Hopefully one day this chain will get some of its creative spark back, but until then, we'll have to stick to the standard menu items we know and love.