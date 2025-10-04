Save Those Potato Peels: How To Use Them To Polish Silverware

Potatoes are undeniably delicious. Maybe it's because of their high carbohydrate content that triggers our brains to produce a bunch of those feel-good hormones such as serotonin. Or perhaps it's their incredible versatility and the fact that you can bake, roast, boil, fry, or mash them, and they'll still taste amazing. You can absolutely pick any of these 12 different types of potatoes and be completely certain that none of them will leave your taste buds disappointed.

Having said that, no matter how irresistibly tasty potatoes are, peeling them remains one of their greatest drawbacks. Dealing with all the leftover potato peels afterward is yet another one. Now, you may have heard that turning them into a delicious snack is a remarkably tasty way to repurpose potato peels. But here's another mind-blowing alternative that you probably weren't expecting: Potato skins actually make a great silverware polish.

The secret behind potato peels' polishing powers lies in their chemical composition. Potato peels are particularly rich in natural acids, especially oxalic acid, which helps transform insoluble iron compounds into a soluble complex ion. In other words, it helps dissolve stubborn rust and lime deposits. Another compound potato skins contain in abundance is solanine, a toxic substance that also tackles grease and creates a soapy foam once it's exposed to water. That's why both compounds are common ingredients in many chemical cleaning agents made to remove stains and polish tarnished metal. So how can you actually use potato peels at home to restore your silverware's shine, without wasting any money on ridiculously expensive cleaning products?