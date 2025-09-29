Why You May Want To Avoid Buying Certain Types Of Tilapia

Nutritionists often agree that adding more fish to your diet is a smart decision. And with so many choices and ways to prepare fish, this isn't a difficult task. But while there are plenty of fish in the sea, so to speak, one in particular should be approached with a little caution. Tilapia, a popular fish that is full of flavor and nutrients, often comes under fire from rumors about subpar farming practices that can be harmful to the environment, and in some cases, to the health of consumers.

The problem with tilapia boils down to the fact that farming practices are not the same in every part of the world. Some reports have suggested farmed tilapia in countries like China are fed fecal matter, while others report harmful, toxic chemicals being used. Luckily, the Monterey Bay Aquarium Seafood Watch has been generating a sustainable seafood advisory list for 25 years, offering recommendations about what is safe to eat and warnings about what is best to be avoided.

When it comes to tilapia, the advice is clear: check where the fish was farmed and if it is a product of China, skip it and opt for something else. Tilapia farmed in Mexico also needs a closer look — as long as it is ASC certified, it's safe, but if not, pass for tilapia farmed in places like the U.S., Columbia, Indonesia, or Taiwan. The ASC certification refers to the Aquaculture Stewardship Council that sets the global standards for responsible seafood farming and, along with other certifications like the Global Seafood Alliance Best Aquaculture Practices (BAP) and Naturland certification, lets you know that the fish has been raised safely and sustainably.