The Reason Walmart Keeps Its Milk Prices So Low

Walmart is a great place to find a bargain, and every shopper worth their coupon booklet knows this to be true. You can find everyday staples for low prices. In particular, the store's in-house brand, Great Value, offers less expensive staples for grocery shoppers. Great Value sells everything from canned vegetables to soda and the grocery staple of all grocery staples: milk. And not just any market price milk; Great Value is known to sell milk at a reliably low price point, a feat that is particularly notable considering the relatively erratic nature of milk prices in the United States. This is largely due to the fact that Walmart's Great Value milk is made in-house.

Milk is one of those grocery staples whose price seems to be a bellwether for the economy writ large. For this reason, milk prices can soar and dip pretty violently. In recent years, milk prices have increased due to multiple factors. Still, throughout all of this chaos, Walmart has managed to keep its milk prices relatively low. And in some cases, it's managed to price its milk well below market value.

While there are many factors that go into Walmart's low prices, one of the biggest factors in its low-priced milk is the company's push to move its milk processing to Walmart-owned facilities. This means that the brand need not pay an outside company to process its dairy products before they hit the market. This greatly reduces operation costs and allows the chain to sell milk at a lower cost than other stores.