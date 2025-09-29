The Once Popular 1980s Steakhouse That's Now Faded Into Obscurity

If you're looking to sit down at a nice steakhouse, it's worth your time doing a bit of digging in figuring out the best steakhouse chains in the United States. However, one name that you definitely won't see on any of these lists is Victoria Station –- that is, unless said list was made decades ago. While today the Longhorns and Texas Roadhouses of the country can be found from coast to coast, at one point Victoria Station was also a popular restaurant chain that even featured a cool and unique theme. But unfortunately, it's now yet another chain that has faded into memory.

The former chain of restaurants was railroad themed (just in case the name didn't give it away), and the first outpost was opened in 1969. In fact, the company took this theme pretty seriously, even using decommissioned train cars as part of its restaurants. Sadly, though, there's no longer an opportunity to see this for yourself, as the chain's last location closed in 2017. Instead, it might be worth your time to support one of the other steakhouses that are fighting to stay open.