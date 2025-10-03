You'll Want To Eat Stanley Tucci's 4-Ingredient Steak Every Night Of The Week
When you think of Stanley Tucci, what probably comes to mind are his many dynamic movie roles. In recent years, however, Tucci has been gaining steam in another arena: the kitchen. In fact, Tucci has published four books that center on food and cooking. Additionally, he hosts a food travel series called "Tucci in Italy," and posts many cooking tutorials on his social media. Suffice to say, he knows his stuff.
Many of his recipes have an Italian flare, and are inspired by his family's cooking traditions. And there is one particular Tucci family recipe you'll want to keep in your back pocket for your next family dinner. The dish is called steak oreganato, and it comes from Tucci's grandmother, who often made the dish as a part of family dinner feasts. It is a delicious and simple way of preparing steak that just might cure your cooking rut. The best part? You only need four ingredients: steak, oregano, red wine, and a combination of butter and olive oil (which, in a way, counts as one ingredient in the recipe). You'll also want to add salt and pepper to your own personal preferences, of course, but other than that this dish needs no adornment.
To prepare, simply sear your steak in olive oil and butter until browned on each side, then remove from your pan to rest, and cook down the red wine while deglazing the pan. Add to this more butter for richness and dried oregano for flavor, then finish cooking your steak in the sauce. All that's left is to remove your steak from the sauce, slice, and pour the sauce in the pan on top.
How to cook this dish
The beauty of steak oreganato is its simplicity. Still, there are a few tips to keep in mind before you prepare this dish. The first, and probably most important thing to consider is the cut of steak you use. In one exhibition of this recipe, Stanley Tucci used ribeye, which is a great and flavorful cut to cook, though he did note that his family also used skirt steak for the dish. If you use a cut such as ribeye, make sure to pound it until it is thin, a little under an inch in thickness. This will ensure a quick and even cook.
Another aspect to consider is wine choice. For this recipe, Tucci recommends a dry red wine. Dry reds such as cabernet sauvignon or syrah will have a good tannin content which might just help to tenderize your steak as it cooks. A red wine also pairs exceptionally well with steak, as it amps up both flavor and texture. The addition of dry oregano is perhaps the most important touch, however, as it gives this dish an herbaceous kick that brings every ingredient together into one, delicious bite. If you're not a fan of oregano, you can also use thyme or rosemary, which also pair well with red meat.
In terms of serving suggestions, Tucci recommends serving alongside a simple vegetable preparation. So feel free to pair with some braised leeks, steamed artichokes, or, as Tucci does, with some Swiss chard. Of course, this dish would also pair well with a side of pasta. If you're in a particularly Tucci-mood, you can serve it with his absolute favorite pasta dish, spaghetti alla Nerano.