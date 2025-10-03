You'll Want To Eat Stanley Tucci's 4-Ingredient Steak Every Night Of The Week

When you think of Stanley Tucci, what probably comes to mind are his many dynamic movie roles. In recent years, however, Tucci has been gaining steam in another arena: the kitchen. In fact, Tucci has published four books that center on food and cooking. Additionally, he hosts a food travel series called "Tucci in Italy," and posts many cooking tutorials on his social media. Suffice to say, he knows his stuff.

Many of his recipes have an Italian flare, and are inspired by his family's cooking traditions. And there is one particular Tucci family recipe you'll want to keep in your back pocket for your next family dinner. The dish is called steak oreganato, and it comes from Tucci's grandmother, who often made the dish as a part of family dinner feasts. It is a delicious and simple way of preparing steak that just might cure your cooking rut. The best part? You only need four ingredients: steak, oregano, red wine, and a combination of butter and olive oil (which, in a way, counts as one ingredient in the recipe). You'll also want to add salt and pepper to your own personal preferences, of course, but other than that this dish needs no adornment.

To prepare, simply sear your steak in olive oil and butter until browned on each side, then remove from your pan to rest, and cook down the red wine while deglazing the pan. Add to this more butter for richness and dried oregano for flavor, then finish cooking your steak in the sauce. All that's left is to remove your steak from the sauce, slice, and pour the sauce in the pan on top.