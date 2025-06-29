This Is Stanley Tucci's Absolute Favorite Pasta Dish

When Stanley Tucci says he's obsessed with a pasta dish, we all listen. If anyone knows pasta, it's that guy, confirmed by the fact we have now watched him eat his way across Italy on many occasions. So when he declared spaghetti alla Nerano the ultimate pasta in his CNN original series "Searching For Italy" (a clip of which was posted on Facebook), our ears pricked up. For an obsession-worthy dish, it sounds quite basic, comprised of pasta, zucchini, and cheese. But anyone who really knows Italian flavors knows that's exactly the sort of dish they excel with.

As the name would suggest, this dish comes from the coastal village of Nerano on the stunning Amalfi Coast, and it's just as gorgeous as its birthplace. For this dish, zucchini is thinly sliced and then fried. The vegetable crisps up beautifully when fried, which is why it's one of the best veggies to turn into crispy, golden fries. In this recipe, the golden zucchini slices take center stage. The dish is then finished with a mix of Parmesan and provolone del Monaco, which is a local sharp and melty cheese, and the intensity of the cheese balances out the mild zucchini flavors perfectly.

Like many Italian dishes, it's creamy without the involvement of any cream. It's simple, but it's got so many layers, and it's also easy to mess up if you're not paying attention. So, see Chowhound's tips for cooking the best spaghetti before attempting it yourself.