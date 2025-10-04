When To Peel Potatoes Before Vs After Cooking

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Whether roasted in the oven for a beautifully crispy and crunchy bite or boiled and transformed into a smooth, rich, and creamy purée, potatoes are undeniably delicious. With so many ways to play around with their texture and flavor, it's easy to see what makes them so irresistible. That's why it should come as no surprise that the crispiest, butteriest fried potatoes are an architectural marvel. But if there's one thing about potatoes that still sparks debates, it's certainly the age-old question: to peel or not to peel? Or better yet — when to peel?

We typically suggest boiling potatoes with the skin on for more flavor and nutrients, but in an exclusive conversation with Chowhound, Eli Collins, a chef at the a.kitchen+bar, which has locations in Washington, D.C., and Philadelphia, revealed that whether you peel potatoes before or after cooking completely depends on how you plan to use them. "For gnocchi, we bake them in the peel to keep the potato drier," Collins told us. "For pomme purée, we peel and cook them in water to achieve the right texture."

Collins explained that the recipe plays a significant role in knowing if peeling is actually necessary. "It's very based on what you are trying to achieve," he said. "Peeling potatoes for potato gratin or even pave-style preparations allows for even texture and a clean appearance."