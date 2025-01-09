Every culture in the world has its own unique take on breakfast. From the full English breakfast (which is different than a full Irish breakfast), to the unique dishes in a traditional Japanese breakfast, there are so many delicious ways to start the day. Even Kamala Harris' favorite breakfast foods stem from cuisines all over the world.

But the United Kingdom isn't the only place that has its take on a full breakfast. Over in Southeastern Europe, there is a Turkish variety known locally as kahvalti. Although the exact contents of the meal can change from person to person, a typical full Turkish breakfast will include cheese, eggs, olives, jam, veggies, and fruit.

Regardless of the specific dishes chosen, a full Turkish breakfast always consists of two essential items: bite-sized but filling dishes and a pot of hot black tea. Overall, the basic dishes typically include bread with a variety of spreadable toppings, cheese, and eggs; From there, people may choose to add more to the meal. The result is a breakfast that gives you energy to start your day without feeling overly heavy or stuffed.