Here's What A Typical Full Turkish Breakfast Looks Like
Every culture in the world has its own unique take on breakfast. From the full English breakfast (which is different than a full Irish breakfast), to the unique dishes in a traditional Japanese breakfast, there are so many delicious ways to start the day. Even Kamala Harris' favorite breakfast foods stem from cuisines all over the world.
But the United Kingdom isn't the only place that has its take on a full breakfast. Over in Southeastern Europe, there is a Turkish variety known locally as kahvalti. Although the exact contents of the meal can change from person to person, a typical full Turkish breakfast will include cheese, eggs, olives, jam, veggies, and fruit.
Regardless of the specific dishes chosen, a full Turkish breakfast always consists of two essential items: bite-sized but filling dishes and a pot of hot black tea. Overall, the basic dishes typically include bread with a variety of spreadable toppings, cheese, and eggs; From there, people may choose to add more to the meal. The result is a breakfast that gives you energy to start your day without feeling overly heavy or stuffed.
The elements of a full Turkish breakfast
The size and components of a full Turkish breakfast can vary depending on a few factors. For example, breakfast served at home with just family is typically smaller and simpler than breakfast served for larger crowds or guests. Included ingredients can also vary depending on location, with regional and fresh ingredients often being highlighted as part of the breakfast on a regular basis.
Regardless of the variation, a bread is usually at the heart of every full Turkish breakfast. There are two popular bread options: simit, which is a ring with sesame seeds similar to that of a bagel, and pide, which is a square dough covered in a variety of seeds. A full Turkish breakfast is not complete without spreads for the bread, either. Traditional options include fruit jams and preserves, like apricot or fig, while popular modern options include tahini, molasses, and even Nutella.
Multiple types of cheese are also often served, with feta and regional cheeses being common choices. The meal is brightened by fresh tomatoes, olives, and cucumbers, and a touch of sweetness from fruits and kaymak, a type of clotted cream, with honey. For protein, fried eggs, cured meats, and Turkish sausage are included. It's all part of a balanced breakfast that perfectly suits the Turkish way of life.