Stackable Bins From Five Below Can Elevate Your Kitchen's Storage Game For Just $2
It seems like all of us are on the hunt for innovative kitchen organization ideas. Maybe it's a clever place to store your produce and free up counter space, seeing if you can squeeze just a few more plastic containers into your cabinets, or looking for a convenient way to easily access your mixer. The standard cabinets used in most homes don't make this task easy, as they're notorious for their deep, cavernous interiors with ineffective shelving that lends themselves to creating cluttered messes rather than tidy displays of kitchen-specific odds and ends.
While the most obvious solution is custom cabinetry, this is beyond most people's budgets — as are many popular storage solutions. However, this doesn't mean efficiency and flow are out of reach, as Five Below sells sturdy, stackable storage bins for just $2 per item. By comparison, sets of stackable plastic bins on Amazon cost anywhere from $20 to $40 (or more), meaning that the more convenient solution is also less than budget-friendly, especially if you want to reorganize your entire kitchen.
Five Below's bins are square at the top and bottom, with an opening in the front that's still accessible when they're stacked together. Plastic handles on the upper edge make them easy to carry, while doing double-duty by helping the bins snap securely into place when stacked on top of each other. They also come in blue, clear, and pink, allowing you to add some colorful flair to your cabinets, or color-code your kitchen for increased efficiency.
Use these $2 bins to organize your kitchen for good
Possibly the most efficient use for these stacking bins from Five Below is keeping your plastic food storage containers under control. Food storage containers are notoriously difficult to store efficiently — even uniform options that fit neatly together, like the organized bento-style food prep containers from Aldi. These Five Below bins allow you to simply toss items inside, as they'll keep piles of containers corralled, easily preventing an annoying plastic avalanche every time you open your cabinets.
Another advantage of these bins is their ability to help you make the most of vertical space. Huge cabinets with little shelving mean the bottom third of the space is usually the most cluttered. Since the Five Below bins are fairly small, most cabinets should be able to accommodate several stacks of them in neat columns. Once in place, they maximize kitchen storage like cubbies by allowing you to use all the available space in the cabinet for everything from snacks and baking ingredients to canned goods and sealed condiment bottles.
As mentioned, these bins also come in several bright, cheery colors that could be perfect for color-coding items, especially if you have a packed pantry. For instance, blue might be used for canned goods with a far expiration date, while clear could be designated for open, shelf-stable items, such as dried beans and pasta. That leaves pink for open items that do spoil quickly, such as chips, crackers, cookies, and other snackable staples. Whichever color calls to you, these simple storage solutions can make clean-up a much faster process.