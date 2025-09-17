The Aldi Food Storage Containers That Make Meal Prepping Easy And Organized
In today's demanding, fast-paced modern world, prepping food in advance to enjoy later as quick weeknight dinners, packed lunches, and breakfast on the go has become something of an art. The internet is awash with tips and tricks, such as freezing different meal components in individual servings and making the most of your slow cooker. There are also tips for choosing the most versatile ingredients for meal prepping to keep meals varied enough to remain exciting, nutritious enough to keep us healthy, and easy enough to prep that we remain consistent.
One crucial component of successful meal prepping is choosing the right food storage containers. Airtight silicone or vacuum-sealed plastic are best for freezer storage, but many of us struggle to find a convenient, portable solution for packed meals that doesn't involve keeping track of a dozen tiny containers that need to be washed. Fortunately, Aldi has our backs with its Crofton bento-style food storage containers, though they're not always in stock.
When available, customers can choose between a set of 10 black containers with transparent lids for $4.99, or a set of three containers in one of several bright color schemes. The colorful container sets are also $4.99, clearly making them more expensive than the black set of 10 for the same price. However, the set of 10 appears to be a less durable, disposable option while the colorful containers are more durable for longterm use. They also come with a double-ended eating utensil that snaps easily into the lid.
Choosing and using the best container for your needs
Whether you opt for the colorful or the black containers, these bento boxes are definitely one of the best kitchen products you can purchase at Aldi. Three deep sections in each style of container, one large and two smaller ones, keeps different categories of food separate from each other without the need to fill, carry, and clean multiple containers. Instead, everything is neatly corralled inside a single multipurpose container that you can place in a lunchbox for work or school. Or, stack them inside your fridge so they're ready to toss into the microwave when you come home after a long day.
Both styles appear to be dishwasher-safe, saving you the hassle of handwashing and offering a more durable and sustainable option than flimsy plastic sandwich bags. The black, semi-disposable containers are also great for potlucks and cookouts so guests can fill up to-go containers with leftovers. This reduces food waste, cleanup for you, and eliminates the need to remind people to return your favorite food storage pieces. These containers are also perfect for combining with the famous Panda Express meal prep hack where you order its food in bulk. Once the food arrives, simply portion veggies, protein, and grains into the matching containers, reducing overall weekly prep time to just a few minutes. Be sure to mix and match combinations of food to keep your meals interesting enough that you look forward to enjoying them.