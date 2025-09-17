The Aldi Food Storage Containers That Make Meal Prepping Easy And Organized

In today's demanding, fast-paced modern world, prepping food in advance to enjoy later as quick weeknight dinners, packed lunches, and breakfast on the go has become something of an art. The internet is awash with tips and tricks, such as freezing different meal components in individual servings and making the most of your slow cooker. There are also tips for choosing the most versatile ingredients for meal prepping to keep meals varied enough to remain exciting, nutritious enough to keep us healthy, and easy enough to prep that we remain consistent.

One crucial component of successful meal prepping is choosing the right food storage containers. Airtight silicone or vacuum-sealed plastic are best for freezer storage, but many of us struggle to find a convenient, portable solution for packed meals that doesn't involve keeping track of a dozen tiny containers that need to be washed. Fortunately, Aldi has our backs with its Crofton bento-style food storage containers, though they're not always in stock.

When available, customers can choose between a set of 10 black containers with transparent lids for $4.99, or a set of three containers in one of several bright color schemes. The colorful container sets are also $4.99, clearly making them more expensive than the black set of 10 for the same price. However, the set of 10 appears to be a less durable, disposable option while the colorful containers are more durable for longterm use. They also come with a double-ended eating utensil that snaps easily into the lid.