The Fish Dish At Cracker Barrel That's Silently Winning Friday Nights

Let's be honest, Cracker Barrel has had better days — or years, even. After a sharp decline in sales, a menu reboot, and then a complete logo change and brand overhaul that went about as smoothly as Red Lobster's endless shrimp campaign, the Southern-based comfort food chain has been reeling. But, overall, the restaurant chain itself still stands strong with nearly 660 locations in 44 states. And, despite some criticism about its recent innovations (including the redesigning of its comfy, nostalgic dining rooms), it seems Cracker Barrel still knows its roots. For proof, look no further than the chain's Friday Fish Fry dish.

It's a heaping serving of four hand-battered and fried cod fillets with tartar sauce and a lemon slice. The fish comes with two sides, as well as your choice of bread. That's a lot of food for around $15.99 (though the price may differ depending on your location), and it's likely enough to feed two people.

One great way to win back customers — and the public in general — is great deals on good food. Cracker Barrel seems to understand that, and its daily specials are a step in that direction. And, at least in terms of the Friday Fish Fry, they seem to have a winner.