The Fish Dish At Cracker Barrel That's Silently Winning Friday Nights
Let's be honest, Cracker Barrel has had better days — or years, even. After a sharp decline in sales, a menu reboot, and then a complete logo change and brand overhaul that went about as smoothly as Red Lobster's endless shrimp campaign, the Southern-based comfort food chain has been reeling. But, overall, the restaurant chain itself still stands strong with nearly 660 locations in 44 states. And, despite some criticism about its recent innovations (including the redesigning of its comfy, nostalgic dining rooms), it seems Cracker Barrel still knows its roots. For proof, look no further than the chain's Friday Fish Fry dish.
It's a heaping serving of four hand-battered and fried cod fillets with tartar sauce and a lemon slice. The fish comes with two sides, as well as your choice of bread. That's a lot of food for around $15.99 (though the price may differ depending on your location), and it's likely enough to feed two people.
One great way to win back customers — and the public in general — is great deals on good food. Cracker Barrel seems to understand that, and its daily specials are a step in that direction. And, at least in terms of the Friday Fish Fry, they seem to have a winner.
A plate served with love
Reviews of Cracker Barrel's Fish Fry indicate that the dish is a winner winner Friday night fish dinner. Reviewers call it delicious and fresh, and one even deemed it was clearly made with love.
If you're ordering the fish fry, you've got two sides to choose from, as well as a choice between the buttermilk biscuits or corn muffins. We'd suggest avoiding the corn muffins and going with those delicious buttermilk biscuits with a nice dab of butter on top. For the sides, you've got quite a few to choose from. We recommend the most popular Cracker Barrel side dish: the hash brown casserole (get it loaded with bacon and extra cheese for one of Cracker Barrel's best breakfast options). If that's too heavy to pair with fried fish, you might opt for the pinto beans and turnip greens, a true Southern delicacy. Or go with the steak fries and grits for a fish and chips and grits fusion.
Cracker Barrel has many other daily specials you can check out, as well. But if you're looking to find something special on a Friday, you certainly can't go wrong with the Fish Fry.