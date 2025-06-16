You Should Avoid Ordering The Cornbread Muffins At Cracker Barrel, And Here's Why

Cracker Barrel is the place to dine for old-school Southern favorites and comfort food that satisfies your cravings for homemade goodness (without the labor). The eatery is popular for its country vibes that run through the decor elements right down to the unmistakable flavors, not to mention the hearty Southern breakfast items that are some of the most beloved menu choices. The restaurant chain founded in 1969 represents a kind of Southern charm that has found its way into the hearts of many across the nation, including Dolly Parton. However, not every item on the menu tastes like it is fresh out of a Southern grandma's kitchen. There are actually a few Cracker Barrel dishes that you might want to avoid ordering, according to reviews. One of the main dishes that you might want to side step are the cornbread muffins.

If you're looking to sink your teeth into tender and moist cornbread muffins, know that Cracker Barrel's take doesn't quite hit the spot for everyone. Some find that the muffins simply lack that signature cornbread flavor they were expecting. The actual texture of the cornbread muffins are also a fail for some, coming across as too dry and crumbly rather than soft. While cornbread muffins are known to find the right balance between sweet and savory, some complain that Cracker Barrel's muffins aren't sweet enough.