What's The Actual Difference Between Stanley And Yeti Tumblers?

Emotional support water bottles are the hardest working accessory in the game. They keep us hydrated, they keep us company at the gym, while we work, or in class, and their presence keeps us calm throughout the day. If you wouldn't be caught dead out of the house without your favorite tumbler, you probably already have a brand that owns your loyalty. But have you ever wondered if your tumbler is truly the best? Or, if you're in the market for a new drinking vessel, you'd probably like to know if the trendiest (and priciest) tumblers are worth the hype. To find out how two of the most popular tumblers differ and to discern which brand works best for your many demands, we're breaking down the biggest differences between the market-saturated Stanley Adventure Quencher and the rising-star Yeti Rambler.

Let's start with their similarities. The 40-ounce Stanley and the most comparable 42-ounce Yeti are durable, insulated, and dishwasher safe tumblers that will keep your drink cold (or hot) for hours and fit within most cup holders, both for the price of $45. Their biggest differences come down to how the cup feels in your hand and how many colors and styles you have to choose from. Keep reading for a more detailed breakdown of each tumbler.