Are Insulated Cups Dishwasher Safe?
The dishwasher is one of those appliances that truly makes our lives easier — until it doesn't. It can clean a day's worth of dirty dishes in under an hour, which almost feels like magic. But there are some common mistakes people make when loading dishwashers, and one of the most frequent is including items that were never meant to be washed that way.
Dishwashers can successfully bulk-clean dozens of dishes with one little pod of detergent thanks to high-pressure, high-temperature water. We're not talking about your sink faucet's spray nozzle. We're talking hot jets of water that are forceful enough to remove baked-on, caked-on bits of food. That same intensity, though, can be harsh on certain materials. It's the mistake that leads to glassware being ruined in the dishwasher and why some cups melt, warp, or release chemicals over time.
Insulated mugs are, unfortunately, on the "not dishwasher safe" list. These cups use double-wall vacuum insulation, which keeps your coffee hot or your water ice-cold. When run through the dishwasher, extreme heat can damage the vacuum seal or even let water to seep into the space between the walls, which can ruin the insulation. That can also pose a mold risk. It's safer to skip the dishwasher and wash insulated mugs by hand instead.
What's the best way to wash an insulated cup?
Going old school with soap, warm water, and a sponge will always be a safe, tried-and-true way to get your insulated cups clean. For regular daily use, especially if you rinse soon after drinking, this method works perfectly. But what about removing those stubborn stains or odors from your coffee mugs?
If you feel like a sponge isn't cutting it to get your cup really clean, you could always try creating a DIY cleaning solution. Mix baking soda and vinegar or water, and scrub the inside of the mug with it. Rinse, and you're all set! If that feels like too much work, there are always water-bottle cleaning tablets, their express purpose being to deep-clean the dishware that typically skips the dishwasher. Grab an affordable pack of Sudstainables' Water Bottle Cleaning Tablets from Amazon, plunk one into your insulated cup full of water, let it sit, and rinse it out. The tablets contain powerful cleaning agents like baking soda and citric acid, which help break down stains and odors effectively.
Alternatively, if you can't put the insulated mug inside the dishwasher, you could try putting the dishwasher inside the mug. Yep, you can place a dishwasher pod into your insulated cup and pour in boiling water. After letting it sit for an hour, it should be squeaky clean and ready for use.