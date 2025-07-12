Are Insulated Cups Dishwasher Safe?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The dishwasher is one of those appliances that truly makes our lives easier — until it doesn't. It can clean a day's worth of dirty dishes in under an hour, which almost feels like magic. But there are some common mistakes people make when loading dishwashers, and one of the most frequent is including items that were never meant to be washed that way.

Dishwashers can successfully bulk-clean dozens of dishes with one little pod of detergent thanks to high-pressure, high-temperature water. We're not talking about your sink faucet's spray nozzle. We're talking hot jets of water that are forceful enough to remove baked-on, caked-on bits of food. That same intensity, though, can be harsh on certain materials. It's the mistake that leads to glassware being ruined in the dishwasher and why some cups melt, warp, or release chemicals over time.

Insulated mugs are, unfortunately, on the "not dishwasher safe" list. These cups use double-wall vacuum insulation, which keeps your coffee hot or your water ice-cold. When run through the dishwasher, extreme heat can damage the vacuum seal or even let water to seep into the space between the walls, which can ruin the insulation. That can also pose a mold risk. It's safer to skip the dishwasher and wash insulated mugs by hand instead.