Deep-Fried Banana Peppers Are The Crispy, Tangy Appetizer You've Been Missing

You can't deny it, food that crunches is just undeniably more fun. Think about it: Potato chips, onion rings, mozzarella sticks, they're all our favorite appetizers for a reason, and we think it's about time banana peppers had a seat at the table, too. Because once they're deep-fried, banana peppers turn perfectly crunchy and tangy with just a little bit of kick, plus they don't weigh you down the way heavier fried snacks can, which makes them the perfect choice for when you're waiting for a bigger main course.

The technique for achieving a good deep-fried banana pepper is simple: Just coat some drained pepper rings in seasoned flour, then fry them until golden and crisp. And high heat is crucial here — not using a high enough heat is a deep frying mistake you want to avoid. Make the oil too cool, and the batter may be soggy. On the flip side, make the oil too hot, and you'll burn it. Find a good, hot middle ground — many cooks aim for an oil temperature around 370-375 degrees Fahrenheit — to make sure you're giving your banana peppers a crunchy bite.

We're using banana peppers for a reason here. While they might look similar to their cousin pepperoncini, they have their own personality and are in fact much less bitter, and these key differences between banana peppers and pepperoncini mean you shouldn't use them interchangeably. The fact that they are milder, too, is what makes banana peppers a great choice for deep frying — they have a much more gentle spice level, which pairs perfectly with a creamy dip.