The Temperature Tip You Need For The Absolute Best Bacon

Bacon makes everything better, from breakfast plates to maple cupcakes. But when it comes to cooking it, you want to make sure it's done right, or you'll end up with a soggy, greasy mess or inedible strips that are burnt beyond repair.

If you aren't sure about the ideal temperature for cooking your bacon, Billy Parisi is here to help. The chef, who is known for his easy-to-follow recipes and essential cooking techniques, exclusively shared some helpful advice with Chowhound for achieving bacon perfection. It's no secret that the easiest way to cook bacon is in the oven — in fact, it's the way Parisi does it. But ovens have lots of temperature settings, and Parisi sets the record straight when it comes to which one you should be using.

"I usually go 375 or 400 degrees Fahrenheit, no convection," he said. "I find these temperatures to be best for quick, even cooking, where the fat renders in an optimal time for it to achieve that perfect crispiness." If you do plan on using a convection oven, then you'll want to drop that temp by about 25 degrees. Once you've got the heat nailed down, baking your bacon is an obvious choice. It cuts back on the mess (less cleanup is always a bonus), evenly renders the fat, and results in beautifully crispy bacon every time.