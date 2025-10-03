The Temperature Tip You Need For The Absolute Best Bacon
Bacon makes everything better, from breakfast plates to maple cupcakes. But when it comes to cooking it, you want to make sure it's done right, or you'll end up with a soggy, greasy mess or inedible strips that are burnt beyond repair.
If you aren't sure about the ideal temperature for cooking your bacon, Billy Parisi is here to help. The chef, who is known for his easy-to-follow recipes and essential cooking techniques, exclusively shared some helpful advice with Chowhound for achieving bacon perfection. It's no secret that the easiest way to cook bacon is in the oven — in fact, it's the way Parisi does it. But ovens have lots of temperature settings, and Parisi sets the record straight when it comes to which one you should be using.
"I usually go 375 or 400 degrees Fahrenheit, no convection," he said. "I find these temperatures to be best for quick, even cooking, where the fat renders in an optimal time for it to achieve that perfect crispiness." If you do plan on using a convection oven, then you'll want to drop that temp by about 25 degrees. Once you've got the heat nailed down, baking your bacon is an obvious choice. It cuts back on the mess (less cleanup is always a bonus), evenly renders the fat, and results in beautifully crispy bacon every time.
A few extra tips on baking bacon
The perfect temperature and technique is key, but there are a few other tips that can help make your bacon absolutely irresistible. Some cooks swear by bringing meat to room temperature prior to putting it in the oven, but chef Billy Parisi has his own thoughts on that. "The temperature of the bacon before cooking does not matter," he said. "However, it's a good idea to let it sit [out] for five to 10 minutes, just to take the chill off for more uniform, even cooking. It will also reduce some splatter, since going from extremely cold to a hot pan can cause more smoke to roll from the pan and create some pops from the rendered fat."
Next comes the seasoning. As we mentioned earlier, bacon makes everything better — and the same goes for a good seasoning. In fact, you can make bacon for every palate. Try sprinkling brown sugar or drizzling honey over it before baking for a touch of sweetness. Or give your bacon a maple syrup treatment to achieve that sugariness with a touch of pancake-esque flair. Pepper bacon is always popular, so you can smash up a variety of peppercorns for different variations, or go spicy with red pepper flakes or chili powder. To really play with your flavors, try a combination of sweet and spicy to check all the boxes. Once your bacon is cooked and delicious, serve your strips with eggs, crumble for a crispy salad topping, or mix it into a killer mashed potato dish — the sky is the limit!