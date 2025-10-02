Give Grilled Cheese A Savory, Buttery Upgrade With This Genius Bread Swap

To successfully make your own cornbread grilled cheese, first cut your bread down to size. Aim for thinner, uniform slices so the added cheese melts evenly during cooking. Then you just need a generous amount of butter for a perfectly crisp exterior and the right cheese. You can elevate the flavor by mixing the butter with some garlic, herbs, and Parmesan cheese. Once the buttered side is on the pan, top the other with classic American or cheddar, or layer your sandwiches with a few different varieties, like Monterey Jack or pepper jack for a bit of spice.

You can make your sandwiches heartier and more filling by adding extras like crumbled bacon, pulled pork, or savory black beans. For a more refreshing twist, add some sliced avocado, tomato, or fresh jalapeño slices.

You can also add more flavor to these sandwiches by adding creative ingredients to your cornbread. Choose one or two options for added flavor, such as ranch dressing, sun-dried tomatoes, or a variety of peppers. However, to really enjoy this traditional side dish, don't forget that it's still fantastic with a side of tomato soup.