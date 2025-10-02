Give Grilled Cheese A Savory, Buttery Upgrade With This Genius Bread Swap
Few people can resist the comfort that comes from devouring a warm, gooey grilled cheese on crisp, buttery bread. But if you're in the market for an upgrade on this classic, swapping even the best store-bought white bread for hearty cornbread is a transformative way to enjoy this nostalgic lunch.
It stands to reason. One of the many game-changing hacks for boxed cornbread is to top it with cheese, so going one step further and preparing cornbread grilled cheese sandwiches makes perfect sense. Cornbread is a comforting side that's delicious savory or sweet. Most of the time, this traditional bread is served alongside hearty meals like spicy slow cooker beef chili or red beans and rice. But in a grilled cheese, this side dish becomes the star of the show for a whole new eating experience. Cheese adds moisture to crumbly cornbread and enhances its mild taste with more salty and savory flavors.
Simple and delicious ways to elevate cornbread grilled cheese sandwiches
To successfully make your own cornbread grilled cheese, first cut your bread down to size. Aim for thinner, uniform slices so the added cheese melts evenly during cooking. Then you just need a generous amount of butter for a perfectly crisp exterior and the right cheese. You can elevate the flavor by mixing the butter with some garlic, herbs, and Parmesan cheese. Once the buttered side is on the pan, top the other with classic American or cheddar, or layer your sandwiches with a few different varieties, like Monterey Jack or pepper jack for a bit of spice.
You can make your sandwiches heartier and more filling by adding extras like crumbled bacon, pulled pork, or savory black beans. For a more refreshing twist, add some sliced avocado, tomato, or fresh jalapeño slices.
You can also add more flavor to these sandwiches by adding creative ingredients to your cornbread. Choose one or two options for added flavor, such as ranch dressing, sun-dried tomatoes, or a variety of peppers. However, to really enjoy this traditional side dish, don't forget that it's still fantastic with a side of tomato soup.