How To Choose A Cut Of Brisket Aaron Franklin Would Approve Of Every Time

Summertime barbecues are a high-steaks affair (get it?), and brisket is the crown jewel of any serious smoker's repertoire. This cut, taken from the breast or lower chest of the cow, is rich, deeply flavorful, and melt-in-your-mouth tender when done right. Before you even think about firing up the smoker (warning: quality cuts of brisket are wasted on the grill), choosing the correct cut is everything.

If you're unsure where to start, you're in luck: barbecue maestro and New York Times bestselling author Aaron Franklin is here to help. The James Beard Award–winning pitmaster, whose Austin-based restaurant has earned celeb status among barbecue fans, shared his brisket-buying knowledge in a Facebook video that's quickly become essential viewing for aspiring pitmasters.

First things first: Don't fall for the myth that one side of the brisket (left or right) is more tender than the other. Franklin calls that "total hogwash." Instead, he advises shoppers to focus on texture. A high-quality brisket should feel floppy and flexible in your hands, as the floppiness is a sign that the brisket has a nice meat-to-fat ratio. The logic behind this is that more flex means the meat's less likely to have been injected with a bunch of chemicals, so it's likely to have a better texture that will make a delicious dinner. Then, flip it over for another telltale marker of quality: Fine lines of fat running through the bottom of the meat. This type of marbling is your best bet for flavor, moisture retention, and a beautifully tender chew.