The Right Way To Reuse Oil After Deep Frying Fish

First determine if your oil is still fit to be saved, which can be done by seeing if it has become clouded, foamy, or drastically different in consistency and smell. If it doesn't pass the test, use one of the many reasonable ways to dispose of cooking oil, whether that's using it as a paint remover or to condition old leather. Otherwise, if it's able to be salvaged, the next step is to let it fully cool down.

Advertisement

Once you're able to safely and comfortably work with the oil, you can then move on to filtering it. This is done by straining the liquid with a cheesecloth, coffee filter, or fine mesh strainer that will help separate any leftover particles that may have come off your fish. The oil will further take on the fishy, oceanic taste if you don't take the time to refine it of any unwanted particles. Catch the clean oil with an airtight container, such as the original packaging or a glass jar. Use a funnel if necessary.

And because this oil was used for a rather strong, dominant food like fish, it's best to label it so you know to use it for similar dishes in the future. Now your oil will be almost as good as new and ready for the next deep frying session. Just store it in a cool, dark place until then.

Advertisement