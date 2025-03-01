The Secret To Effortlessly Cleaning Up Frying Oil Is Already In Your Pantry

Whether you've conquered legitimately crispy French fries at home or the perfect fried chicken, you're probably left with a full belly ... and a full pot of dirty frying oil that you don't know what to do with. There are myriad reasons why throwing out that frying oil is a huge mistake, as dumping it down the drain can be a plumbing nightmare, and not to mention, wasteful. There are actually plenty of ways to use leftover cooking oil, and one is to simply re-use it the next time you want to fry something up. However, it's important that the oil is cleaned before you can do that. Say hello to cornstarch.

This simple ingredient works wonders to remove all the burnt bits and impurities from used oil, leaving it clean for reuse. To begin, start by letting your frying oil cool. Then, mix a quarter cup of cornstarch with a cup of water to create a slurry, before adding it into your cold oil. Slowly heat the mixture on the stove while stirring it. When the cornstarch starts to clump together, you're on the right track. Once the cornstarch blob starts to float on the surface, pour the oil through a strainer, catching that glob of cornstarch which has absorbed all those icky impurities. Now, you're left with clean, usable frying oil. This trick not only saves money but also ensures that your food tastes great without any burnt residue.